New Movie & TV Show Releases This Week on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray

This week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore arrives in several combo editions from SDS that include extensive bonus materials and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. On Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, Tony Scott’s True Romance (1993) was restored in 4k and packaged in several editions including SteelBooks from Arrow Video. On Blu-ray, Charmed: The Complete Series is releases in a 39-disc collection from Paramount. And, The A-Team: The Complete Series arrives in a 21-disc set with all 90 episodes from Universal.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases June 28, 2022

