New Movie & TV Show Releases This Week on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray

This week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore arrives in several combo editions from SDS that include extensive bonus materials and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. On Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, Tony Scott’s True Romance (1993) was restored in 4k and packaged in several editions including SteelBooks from Arrow Video. On Blu-ray, Charmed: The Complete Series is releases in a 39-disc collection from Paramount. And, The A-Team: The Complete Series arrives in a 21-disc set with all 90 episodes from Universal.
New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases June 28, 2022
Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Cat People (1982) – Collector’s Edition
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Killer’s Kiss (1955)
- Out of Sight (1998)
- True Romance (1993)
- True Romance (1993) – 4k SteelBook
- True Romance (1993) – Deluxe Limited Edition SteelBook
Blu-ray
- Charmed: The Complete Series
- Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks and Legend of the Sea Devils
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)
- True Romance (1993) – Limited Edition
- True Romance (1993) – Deluxe Limited Edition SteelBook
- Out of Sight (1998)
- Pink Flamingos (1972)
- The A-Team: The Complete Series
- The First Wives Club (1996) – Paramount Presents
- The Worst Person in the World (2021)
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.