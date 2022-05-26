Home4kFantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore Blu-ray/Digital/4k Release Dates, Details & Exclusives
4kBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore Blu-ray/Digital/4k Release Dates, Details & Exclusives

By hdreport
0

The third installment in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore, premiered in theaters on April 15, 2022 and will soon be available to purchase on disc and digital.

The film will first release for purchase in digital formats (SD, HD, UHD) on May 30, 2022 followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on June 28, 2022. The disc editions will arrive in several editions including exclusives from retailers Best Buy and Target.

4k Blu-ray

Fantastic Beasts- The Secrets of Dumbledore 4k Blu-ray front

On 4k Blu-ray, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore is presented in 2160p with Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition from SDS includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere. Bonus material includes Expansive featurettes and deleted scenes (details to come). The edition is list-priced $49.98 (Price: $29.99 on Amazon).

Blu-ray

Fantastic Beasts- The Secrets of Dumbledore Blu-ray frontOn Blu-ray, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore is presented in 1080p with Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. The 2-disc Blu-ray edition from SDS includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere. Bonus material includes Expansive featurettes and deleted scenes (details to come). The edition is list-priced $39.98.

Best Buy SteelBook

Fantastic Beasts- The Secrets of Dumbledore 4k Blu-ray SteelBook open

The Best Buy 4k Blu-ray exclusive edition features unique packaging art in a SteelBook case. The edition is priced $34.99.

Target Exclusive

Fantastic Beasts- The Secrets of Dumbledore Blu-ray Target
Target’s exclusive 2-disc Blu-ray edition of Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore includes a 16-page journal from Newt. along with the bonus material. The edition is priced $27.99.

DVD

Fantastic Beasts- The Secrets of Dumbledore DVD
The DVD edition of Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore is presented in 480p with Dolby 5.1 channel audio and includes the featurette “The Magic of Hogwarts.” List Price: $29.98

Fantastic Beasts- The Secrets of Dumbledore 4k Blu-ray backFantastic Beasts- The Secrets of Dumbledore Blu-ray back

Fantastic Beasts- The Secrets of Dumbledore DVD back

Previous articleThe Batman Is So Much Better On 4k Blu-ray Than HBO Max
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved