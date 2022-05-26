Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore Blu-ray/Digital/4k Release Dates, Details & Exclusives

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The third installment in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore, premiered in theaters on April 15, 2022 and will soon be available to purchase on disc and digital.

The film will first release for purchase in digital formats (SD, HD, UHD) on May 30, 2022 followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on June 28, 2022. The disc editions will arrive in several editions including exclusives from retailers Best Buy and Target.

4k Blu-ray

On 4k Blu-ray, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore is presented in 2160p with Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition from SDS includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere. Bonus material includes Expansive featurettes and deleted scenes (details to come). The edition is list-priced $49.98 (Price: $29.99 on Amazon).

Blu-ray

On Blu-ray, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore is presented in 1080p with Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. The 2-disc Blu-ray edition from SDS includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere. Bonus material includes Expansive featurettes and deleted scenes (details to come). The edition is list-priced $39.98.

Best Buy SteelBook

The Best Buy 4k Blu-ray exclusive edition features unique packaging art in a SteelBook case. The edition is priced $34.99.

Target Exclusive



Target’s exclusive 2-disc Blu-ray edition of Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore includes a 16-page journal from Newt. along with the bonus material. The edition is priced $27.99.

DVD



The DVD edition of Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore is presented in 480p with Dolby 5.1 channel audio and includes the featurette “The Magic of Hogwarts.” List Price: $29.98