True Romance (1993) restored for Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Discs

True Romance Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray

Tony Scott’s True Romance (1993) has been restored from the original camera negatives and will release on 4k Blu-ray (for the first time domestic) and Blu-ray on June 28, 2022.

The Limited Editions from Arrow Video both include a 60-page booklet, double-sided mini-poster, six double-sided lobby cards, reversible sleeve, plus lots of bonus material.

On 4k Blu-ray, True Romance is presented in 2160p with HDR for expanded color. The soundtrack is provided in the original uncompressed stereo audio as well as DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround sound.

True Romance is priced $59.95 (4k Blu-ray) and $49.95 (Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon

LIMITED EDITION BLU-RAY CONTENTS

  • New 4K restorations of both the Theatrical Cut and the Director’s Cut from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films
  • Limited Edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck
  • 60-page perfect-bound collectors’ booklet featuring new writing on the film by Kim Morgan and Nicholas Clement, a 2008 Maxim oral history featuring interviews with cast and crew, and Edgar Wright’s 2012 eulogy for Tony Scott
  • Double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck
  • Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions
  • High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation of both cuts
  • Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
  • Audio commentary by director Tony Scott
  • Audio commentary by writer Quentin Tarantino
  • Audio commentary by stars Christian Slater & Patricia Arquette
  • Audio commentary by critic Tim Lucas
  • Select scene commentaries by stars Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Brad Pitt and Michael Rapaport
  • Brand new select scene commentaries by stars Bronson Pinchot and Saul Rubinek
  • New interview with costume designer Susan Becker
  • New interview with co-editor Michael Tronick
  • New interview with co-composers Mark Mancina and John Van Tongeren
  • New interview with Larry Taylor, author of Tony Scott: A Filmmaker on Fire
  • Deleted scenes with optional commentary by Tony Scott
  • Alternate ending with optional commentaries by Tony Scott and Quentin Tarantino
  • Electronic press kit featurettes, behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Tony Scott, Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper and Gary Oldman
  • Trailers and TV spots
  • Image galleries

True Romance Limited Edition Blu-ray


