True Romance (1993) restored for Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Discs

Tony Scott’s True Romance (1993) has been restored from the original camera negatives and will release on 4k Blu-ray (for the first time domestic) and Blu-ray on June 28, 2022.
The Limited Editions from Arrow Video both include a 60-page booklet, double-sided mini-poster, six double-sided lobby cards, reversible sleeve, plus lots of bonus material.
On 4k Blu-ray, True Romance is presented in 2160p with HDR for expanded color. The soundtrack is provided in the original uncompressed stereo audio as well as DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround sound.
True Romance is priced $59.95 (4k Blu-ray) and $49.95 (Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon
LIMITED EDITION BLU-RAY CONTENTS
- New 4K restorations of both the Theatrical Cut and the Director’s Cut from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films
- Limited Edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck
- 60-page perfect-bound collectors’ booklet featuring new writing on the film by Kim Morgan and Nicholas Clement, a 2008 Maxim oral history featuring interviews with cast and crew, and Edgar Wright’s 2012 eulogy for Tony Scott
- Double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck
- Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions
- High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation of both cuts
- Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Audio commentary by director Tony Scott
- Audio commentary by writer Quentin Tarantino
- Audio commentary by stars Christian Slater & Patricia Arquette
- Audio commentary by critic Tim Lucas
- Select scene commentaries by stars Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Brad Pitt and Michael Rapaport
- Brand new select scene commentaries by stars Bronson Pinchot and Saul Rubinek
- New interview with costume designer Susan Becker
- New interview with co-editor Michael Tronick
- New interview with co-composers Mark Mancina and John Van Tongeren
- New interview with Larry Taylor, author of Tony Scott: A Filmmaker on Fire
- Deleted scenes with optional commentary by Tony Scott
- Alternate ending with optional commentaries by Tony Scott and Quentin Tarantino
- Electronic press kit featurettes, behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Tony Scott, Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper and Gary Oldman
- Trailers and TV spots
- Image galleries