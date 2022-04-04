True Romance (1993) restored for Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Discs

Tony Scott’s True Romance (1993) has been restored from the original camera negatives and will release on 4k Blu-ray (for the first time domestic) and Blu-ray on June 28, 2022.

The Limited Editions from Arrow Video both include a 60-page booklet, double-sided mini-poster, six double-sided lobby cards, reversible sleeve, plus lots of bonus material.

On 4k Blu-ray, True Romance is presented in 2160p with HDR for expanded color. The soundtrack is provided in the original uncompressed stereo audio as well as DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround sound.

True Romance is priced $59.95 (4k Blu-ray) and $49.95 (Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon

LIMITED EDITION BLU-RAY CONTENTS

New 4K restorations of both the Theatrical Cut and the Director’s Cut from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films

Limited Edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

60-page perfect-bound collectors’ booklet featuring new writing on the film by Kim Morgan and Nicholas Clement, a 2008 Maxim oral history featuring interviews with cast and crew, and Edgar Wright’s 2012 eulogy for Tony Scott

Double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation of both cuts

Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Audio commentary by director Tony Scott

Audio commentary by writer Quentin Tarantino

Audio commentary by stars Christian Slater & Patricia Arquette

Audio commentary by critic Tim Lucas

Select scene commentaries by stars Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Brad Pitt and Michael Rapaport

Brand new select scene commentaries by stars Bronson Pinchot and Saul Rubinek

New interview with costume designer Susan Becker

New interview with co-editor Michael Tronick

New interview with co-composers Mark Mancina and John Van Tongeren

New interview with Larry Taylor, author of Tony Scott: A Filmmaker on Fire

Deleted scenes with optional commentary by Tony Scott

Alternate ending with optional commentaries by Tony Scott and Quentin Tarantino

Electronic press kit featurettes, behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Tony Scott, Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper and Gary Oldman

Trailers and TV spots

Image galleries



