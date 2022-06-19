New Blu-ray Releases: The Bad Guys, Shaft, ‘The Unbearable Weight’ & more!

Long live physical media! This week DreamWorks’ The Bad Guys arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in 2-disc Collector’s Editions with Digital Copies from SDS. Gordon Parks’s 1971 film Shaft has been restored in 4k for release on Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent starring Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal also hits stores in both disc formats in combo editions from Lionsgate. The Umbrella Academy: Season Two releases in a 3-disc edition from Universal. And, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame In Concert 2010 – 2019 compiles 119 live performances in a 5-disc Blu-ray collection. See all new 4k Blu-rays and select Blu-rays below with links to Amazon. Your clicks help keep this website running!

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, June 21, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

