Home4kNew Blu-ray Releases: The Bad Guys, Shaft, 'The Unbearable Weight' & more!
4kBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

New Blu-ray Releases: The Bad Guys, Shaft, ‘The Unbearable Weight’ & more!

By hdreport
0

new-4k-blu-ray-june-21-2022-960x600Long live physical media! This week DreamWorks’ The Bad Guys arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in 2-disc Collector’s Editions with Digital Copies from SDS. Gordon Parks’s 1971 film Shaft has been restored in 4k for release on Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent starring Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal also hits stores in both disc formats in combo editions from Lionsgate. The Umbrella Academy: Season Two releases in a 3-disc edition from Universal. And, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame In Concert 2010 – 2019 compiles 119 live performances in a 5-disc Blu-ray collection. See all new 4k Blu-rays and select Blu-rays below with links to Amazon. Your clicks help keep this website running!

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, June 21, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray releases.

Previous articleFirestarter (2022) Release Date & Details On Blu-ray & DVD
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved