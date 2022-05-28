HomeBlu-ray DiscCharmed: The Complete Series Dated For Release On Blu-ray
Charmed: The Complete Series Dated For Release On Blu-ray

Charmed- The Complete Series Blu-rayConstance M. Burge’s fantasy TV series Charmed has been compiled into a boxed set Blu-ray collection releasing on June 28, 2022.

The 39-disc collection from CBS and distributed by Paramount Home Media Distribution contains all 179 episodes from 8 seasons of the Aaron Spelling-produced show that ran from 1998-2006.

On Blu-ray Disc, Charmed is presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with audio provided in DTS-HD 2.0 with the exception of Season One which is apparently Dolby Digital 2.0.

There is plenty of bonus content provided including a newly-recorded interview with producer James L. Conway.

Charmed: The Complete Series has a list price of $149.99 US. Buy on Amazon

