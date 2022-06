The Batman on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is just $19.99 right now on Amazon! That’s a 60% discount off the list price of $49.98 (and $10 off the price upon release date). The 3-disc edition from Warner Home Video includes a 4k Blu-ray, two Blu-rays (one with the feature film and the other with bonus features), and a code to redeem a Digital Copy in 4k. Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy while at this low price!

