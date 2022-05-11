The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Release Dates on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent starring Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal has been dated for release on disc and digital. The film will first be available as a digital purchase on June 7 followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on June 21, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 (16×9) aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR and the Blu-ray in 1080p at the same aspect ratio.

The audio on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray versions is provided in English Dolby Atmos as well as Spanish and French in Dolby 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features are provided on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray including deleted scenes, featurettes, SXSW Film Festival Q & A session, and audio commentary.

Each 2-disc combo edition from Lionsgate also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.99 (List: $42.99) and Blu-ray $19.96 (List: $39.99). The Digital HD/UHD version is priced $19.99. Buy on Amazon

Special Features

Deleted Scenes

The Mind

Glimmers of a Bygone Cage

Everybody Needs a Javi

Nick, Nicky, and Sergio

Second Act Action

Cages 5 and Up

SXSW Film Festival Q & A

Audio Commentary





