New Blu-ray Releases This Week: Ambulance, Father Stu, Morbius & more!

This week Michael Bay’s Ambulance gets released to both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Collector’s Editions from Universal/SDS, each with a second disc and Digital Copy. Sony Pictures’s Morbius also hits stores in both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray 2-disc combo editions with Digital Copy. Also from Sony, Father Stu starring Mark Wahlberg arrives on Blu-ray with a Digital Copy. On 4k Blu-ray, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark has been packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook. And, Herzog: The Collection, Volume 2 collects 11 films from the renowned director in a 5-disc collection from Shout! Factory.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 14, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here’s a link to last week’s new Blu-ray releases.