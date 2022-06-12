HomeBlu-ray DiscNew Blu-ray Releases This Week: Ambulance, Father Stu, Morbius & more!
New Blu-ray Releases This Week: Ambulance, Father Stu, Morbius & more!

new-4k-blu-ray-june-14-2022-960x600This week Michael Bay’s Ambulance gets released to both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Collector’s Editions from Universal/SDS, each with a second disc and Digital Copy. Sony Pictures’s Morbius also hits stores in both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray 2-disc combo editions with Digital Copy. Also from Sony, Father Stu starring Mark Wahlberg arrives on Blu-ray with a Digital Copy. On 4k Blu-ray, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark has been packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook. And, Herzog: The Collection, Volume 2 collects 11 films from the renowned director in a 5-disc collection from Shout! Factory.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 14, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here’s a link to last week’s new Blu-ray releases.

hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

