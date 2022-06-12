New Blu-ray Releases This Week: Ambulance, Father Stu, Morbius & more!

This week Michael Bay’s Ambulance gets released to both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Collector’s Editions from Universal/SDS, each with a second disc and Digital Copy. Sony Pictures’s Morbius also hits stores in both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray 2-disc combo editions with Digital Copy. Also from Sony, Father Stu starring Mark Wahlberg arrives on Blu-ray with a Digital Copy. On 4k Blu-ray, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark has been packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook. And, Herzog: The Collection, Volume 2 collects 11 films from the renowned director in a 5-disc collection from Shout! Factory.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 14, 2022
4k Blu-ray
- Ambulance (2022)
- Dog Soldiers (2002)
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) – Limited Edition SteelBook
- Morbius (2022)
- Morbius (2022) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Morbius (2022) – Walmart Exclusive w/Collectible Pin
Blu-ray Disc
- Ambulance (2022)
- Escape The Field (2022)
- Euro Trip [Unrated] (2004)
- Farewell Amor (2020)
- Father Stu (2022)
- Hacks: Season One
- Herzog: The Collection, Volume 2
- Love and Human Remains (1993)
- Morbius (2022)
- Rutherford Falls: Season One
- Wilde (1997)
