Want to upgrade your TV to a 65″ OLED from LG? Amazon has discounted the LG OLED C1 Series Smart 4k TV to $1,596 from the list price of $2,499. That’s a 36% savings! The 2021 model OLED65C1PUB has a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and 120 hertz refresh rate. The TV also features built-in Alexa, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, has Gaming Mode and is WiSA Ready. There are also 48″, 55″, 77″, and 88″ models on sale. Jump over to Amazon to learn more.
Deal Alert: The 65″ LG OLED C1 Series 4k TV Is $1,596 (List: $2,499)
