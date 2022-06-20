Deal Alert: The 65″ LG OLED C1 Series 4k TV Is $1,596 (List: $2,499)

Want to upgrade your TV to a 65″ OLED from LG? Amazon has discounted the LG OLED C1 Series Smart 4k TV to $1,596 from the list price of $2,499. That’s a 36% savings! The 2021 model OLED65C1PUB has a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and 120 hertz refresh rate. The TV also features built-in Alexa, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, has Gaming Mode and is WiSA Ready. There are also 48″, 55″, 77″, and 88″ models on sale. Jump over to Amazon to learn more.

