Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Performances (2010-2019) Collected In 5-Disc Blu-ray Set

Time Life has compiled 119 live performances from the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremonies from 2010 to 2019. The 5-disc Blu-ray collection features 22 performances from 2018 and 2019 that have never been available before.

Artists include Bill Withers, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Cheap Trick, Chicago, Def Leppard, ELO, Green Day, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Journey, N.W.A., Pearl Jam, Ringo Starr, Stevie Nicks, Yes, Phish, The Stooges, The Hollies, Dr. John, Darlene Love, Alice Cooper, Lauryn Hill, Leon Russell, Tom Waits, Donovan, John Mellencamp, Brittany Howard with Questlove, Small Faces/Faces, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Randy Newman, Heart, Rush, The Cure, The Cars, The Moody Blues, Peter Gabriel, Cat Stevens, The Zombies, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselicwith Annie Clark, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett, Lorde, Deep Purple, Roxy Music and many more.

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame In Concert 2010 – 2019 (MSRP: $69.99) arrives in stores on June 14, 2022.

