The Bad Guys 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD Release Date Confirmed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Dreamworks’ animated feature The Bad Guys has been confirmed for release on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on June 21, 2022. The film is currently available to purchase in digital formats including Digital HD & 4k UHD.

Each Blu-ray Collector’s Edition packaged and distributed by SDS (Studio Distribution Services) includes a second disc and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Good Guys is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 for expanded color depth.

The soundtrack on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray is provided in Dolby Atmos. Spanish audio is provided in Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 and French in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, * Spanish.

Bonus features include the Exclusive Short: Maraschino Ruby, along with deleted scenes, Devise the Plan: Making The Bad Guys, Snake’s Frozen Pop Shop, Assemble the Crew, It’s Showtime: Cast Table Read, From the Drawing Room, and more.

The Bad Guys on 4k Blu-ray is priced $27.96, Blu-ray $22.96, and DVD $17.96. Buy on Amazon





