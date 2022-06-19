Firestarter (2022) Release Date & Details On Blu-ray & DVD

Firestarter (2012) is releasing in a 2-disc Collector’s Edition on June 28, 2022. The combo edition from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Code. A single-disc DVD edition will also be available.

On Blu-ray Disc and in Digital HD, Firestarter is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with English and Spanish language in DTS Digital Surround 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include an alternate ending, deleted and extended scenes, gag reel, and more.

On Blu-ray, Firestarter has an MSRP of $34.98 and the DVD $29.99 US.

Firestarter is a remake of the 1984 film of the same name that was based on the novel by Stephen King. The film was directed by Keith Thomas from a screenplay by Scott Teems and stars Zac Efron and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. The movie had a limited theatrical release and began streaming on Peacock in the US on May 13, 2022.



