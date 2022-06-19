HomeBlu-ray DiscFirestarter (2022) Release Date & Details On Blu-ray & DVD
Blu-ray DiscDVD

Firestarter (2022) Release Date & Details On Blu-ray & DVD

By hdreport
0
Firestarter Blu-ray
Firestarter (2022) Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Firestarter (2012) is releasing in a 2-disc Collector’s Edition on June 28, 2022. The combo edition from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Code. A single-disc DVD edition will also be available.

On Blu-ray Disc and in Digital HD, Firestarter is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with English and Spanish language in DTS Digital Surround 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include an alternate ending, deleted and extended scenes, gag reel, and more.

On Blu-ray, Firestarter has an MSRP of $34.98 and the DVD $29.99 US.

Firestarter is a remake of the 1984 film of the same name that was based on the novel by Stephen King. The film was directed by Keith Thomas from a screenplay by Scott Teems and stars Zac Efron and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. The movie had a limited theatrical release and began streaming on Peacock in the US on May 13, 2022.

Firestarter Blu-ray back

Previous articleRed Dawn (1984) Releasing On 4k Blu-ray Disc
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved