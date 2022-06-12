Morbius Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Release Date, Details & Editions

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release Morbius on Blu-ray Disc, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on June 14, 2022. On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. The English soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 with subtitles in English, English SDH, French, Spanish, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

Bonus featurettes include Defining The Antihero, From Human to Vampire – Visual Effects, Lights, Camera, Action, The Good, Bad & Ugly – Supporting Cast Doing the Stunt Work, Living Vampire from Comics to Screen, as well as the extra Nocturnal Easter Eggs. Each Blu-ray edition also includes a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

4k Blu-ray Disc

The 2-disc 4k combo edition of Morbius from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy. List Price: $45.99

Blu-ray Disc

The 2-disc combo edition of Morbius from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy. List Price: $38.99

Best Buy SteelBook

Best Buy will release a Limited Edition SteelBook version of Morbius with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. List Price: $34.99

Walmart 4k Blu-ray Exclusive

Walmart’s 4k Blu-ray exclusive of Morbius includes a collectible Limited Edition Numbered Enamel Pin. List Price: $29.96





