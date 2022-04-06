Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Releasing To 4k Blu-ray SteelBook



The film that started one of the most famous (and successful) movie franchises of all time, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) will release to a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook on June 14, 2022.

This is the first time Raiders of the Lost Ark has been made available on 4k Blu-ray in a single-movie edition, as the film was released as part of last year’s 4-Movie Collection (read a review).

On 4k Blu-ray, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 color and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Limited Edition 4K UHD Steelbook includes a Digital Copy and Exclusive Mini Poster, as well as artwork on the reverse and inside of the SteelBook case.

The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Limited Edition of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is priced $24.99 (List: $30.99). Order on Amazon



