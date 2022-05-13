Licorice Pizza (2021) Blu-ray Disc Details, Extras & Release Date

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Paul Thomas Anderson’s 3x Oscar-nominated drama Licorice Pizza (2021) will release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022. (As of yet, a 4k Blu-ray edition has not been announced.)

On Blu-ray Disc, Licorice Pizza is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with an English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 2-disc edition with DVD and Digital Copy from MGM/SDS includes a Limited Edition Poster and reversible cover art. Bonus features include Camera Tests, Behind the Scenes, Fat Bernie’s Commercial, and The Handyman Scene.

Licorice Pizza (2021) on Blu-ray Disc is priced $24.99 (List: $34.98) on Amazon.

Synopsis: Licorice Pizza is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.



