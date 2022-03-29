The Last Kingdom: The Complete Series dated for release on Blu-ray & DVD

The Last Kingdom television series based on the novels by Bernard Cornwell will be available in The Compete Series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on May 17, 2022, coinciding with the release of The Last Kingdom: Season Five.

The 16-disc collection from Universal/SDS includes all episodes of the show that originally aired on BBC but moved to Netflix distribution after being acquired in 2018.

Episodes of The Last Kingdom are presented in 1080p HD at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and English Dolby Digital 2.0.

The Last Kingdom: The Complete Series on Blu-ray has a list price of $106.99 and the DVD $94.99. Buy on Amazon

Bonus Material (on separate Blu-rays)

Creating the World of the Last Kingdom

The Making of The Last Kingdom

The Stunts of The Last Kingdom

The Story So Far

Return to The Last Kingdom: The Making of Season Two

The Battles of The Last Kingdom Season Three

The Making of Season 4: The Return to Bebbanburg

The Making of Season Five

Strength & Sensitivity: The Women of The Last Kingdom



