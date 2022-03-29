The Last Kingdom: Season Five Blu-ray Release Date & Details

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The fifth and final season Netflix Original Series The Last Kingdom will release to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on May 17, 2022.

The 3-disc edition from Universal/SDS includes all episodes of last year’s season along with bonus features “The Making of Season Five” and “Strength & Sensitivity: The Women of The Last Kingdom.”

Episodes of The Last Kingdom are presented in 1080p HD at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and English Dolby Digital 2.0.

The Last Kingdom: Season Five on Blu-ray has a list price of $39.99 and on DVD $30.99. Buy on Amazon

Season Five will also be available the same day in a 16-disc Complete Series collection on Blu-ray.





