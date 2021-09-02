Uncut Gems (2019) Now Releasing To 4k Blu-ray w/Dolby Atmos

Following anticipation of an upgraded 1080p version of Uncut Gems that features Dolby Atmos, The Criterion Collection has now revealed the film will release to 4k (2160p) Blu-ray. They’ve also pushed back the release date for the Blu-ray version (originally Oct. 26) to coincide with the 4k edition arriving Nov. 23.
Criterion was late to the party with 4k Blu-ray releases, but just last month broke news with the announcement of six 4k Blu-ray films headlined by Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane (1941). Uncut Gems (2019) starring Adam Sandler adds yet another 4k title to the Criterion library.
On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Uncut Gems is presented with Dolby Vision HDR and of course, Dolby Atmos audio. The included Blu-ray Disc in this 2-disc edition looks to be the same as the less expensive single-disc version, with both new formats derived from a 4k digital transfer approved by writers/directors Josh and Benny Safdie.
Special features are provided on the 1080p disc only, with audio commentary, interviews, documentaries, screen testing, short films, audition tapes, deleted/extended scenes, and more.
Uncut Gems in a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo is list-priced $49.99. Buy on Amazon
Special Features
- 4K digital transfer, approved by writer-directors Josh and Benny Safdie, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack on the 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions
- In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
- Audio commentary from 2019 featuring the Safdies, writer and editor Ronald Bronstein, and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard
- New interviews with cinematographer Darius Khondji, costume designer Miyako Bellizzi, production designer Sam Lisenco, and casting director Jennifer Venditti
- Documentaries from 2019 and 2020 on the making of the film and soundtrack
- Screen test featuring actors Adam Sandler and Julia Fox
- Goldman v Silverman, a 2020 short film by the Safdies, featuring Sandler and Benny Safdie
- “Question & Answer,” a 2020 short film featuring the Safdies, Sandler, actor Jason Bateman, and comedy writer Megan Amram
- Audition tapes
- Deleted and extended scenes, including a full performance of “The Morning” by The Weeknd
- Trailers
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by film critic J. Hoberman and, for the 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions, a 2020 discussion of the film by the editorial staff of Jewish Currents magazine