Uncut Gems (2019) Now Releasing To 4k Blu-ray w/Dolby Atmos



Following anticipation of an upgraded 1080p version of Uncut Gems that features Dolby Atmos, The Criterion Collection has now revealed the film will release to 4k (2160p) Blu-ray. They’ve also pushed back the release date for the Blu-ray version (originally Oct. 26) to coincide with the 4k edition arriving Nov. 23.

Criterion was late to the party with 4k Blu-ray releases, but just last month broke news with the announcement of six 4k Blu-ray films headlined by Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane (1941). Uncut Gems (2019) starring Adam Sandler adds yet another 4k title to the Criterion library.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Uncut Gems is presented with Dolby Vision HDR and of course, Dolby Atmos audio. The included Blu-ray Disc in this 2-disc edition looks to be the same as the less expensive single-disc version, with both new formats derived from a 4k digital transfer approved by writers/directors Josh and Benny Safdie.

Special features are provided on the 1080p disc only, with audio commentary, interviews, documentaries, screen testing, short films, audition tapes, deleted/extended scenes, and more.

Uncut Gems in a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo is list-priced $49.99. Buy on Amazon

Special Features

4K digital transfer, approved by writer-directors Josh and Benny Safdie, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack on the 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions

In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Audio commentary from 2019 featuring the Safdies, writer and editor Ronald Bronstein, and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard

New interviews with cinematographer Darius Khondji, costume designer Miyako Bellizzi, production designer Sam Lisenco, and casting director Jennifer Venditti

Documentaries from 2019 and 2020 on the making of the film and soundtrack

Screen test featuring actors Adam Sandler and Julia Fox

Goldman v Silverman , a 2020 short film by the Safdies, featuring Sandler and Benny Safdie

, a 2020 short film by the Safdies, featuring Sandler and Benny Safdie “Question & Answer,” a 2020 short film featuring the Safdies, Sandler, actor Jason Bateman, and comedy writer Megan Amram

a 2020 short film featuring the Safdies, Sandler, actor Jason Bateman, and comedy writer Megan Amram Audition tapes

Deleted and extended scenes, including a full performance of “The Morning” by The Weeknd

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by film critic J. Hoberman and, for the 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions, a 2020 discussion of the film by the editorial staff of Jewish Currents magazine



