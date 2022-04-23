Raging Bull Remastered For Release On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

The Criterion Collection has remastered Martin Scorcese’s classic film Raging Bull for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on July 12, 2022. The 2-disc edition includes the movie on 4k Blu-ray and movie with bonus features on a 1080p Blu-ray Disc.

The new edition presents Raging Bull in 4k Ultra HD for the first time, derived from a new 4k digital master approved by Director Martin Scorcese.

On 4k Blu-ray, Raging Bull is presented in 2160p with High Dynamic Range color. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 channels.

Bonus features include new video essays from film critics, three audio commentaries, three short programs that highlight the collaboration between Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro, and more legacy bonus material.

Raging Bull on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray has a list price of $44.98. Buy on Amazon

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

New 4K digital master, approved by director Martin Scorsese, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New video essays by film critics Geoffrey O’Brien and Sheila O’Malley on Scorsese’s mastery of formal techniques and the film’s triumvirate of characters

Three audio commentaries, featuring Scorsese and editor Thelma Schoonmaker; director of photography Michael Chapman, producers Robert Chartoff and Irwin Winkler, casting director Cis Corman, music consultant Robbie Robertson, actors Theresa Saldana and John Turturro, and sound-effects supervising editor Frank Warner; and boxer Jake La Motta and screenwriters Mardik Martin and Paul Schrader

Fight Night , a making-of program featuring Scorsese and key members of the cast and crew

Three short programs highlighting the longtime collaboration between Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro

Television interview from 1981 with actor Cathy Moriarty and the real Vikki La Motta

Interview with Jake La Motta from 1990

Program from 2004 featuring veteran boxers reminiscing about La Motta

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: Essays by poet Robin Robertson and film critic Glenn Kenny



