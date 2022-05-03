The Six Million Dollar Man: The Complete Series Dated For Release On Blu-ray

The Six Million Dollar Man: The Complete Series will release to a special Collector’s Edition on July 12, 2022.

The 33-disc Blu-ray set includes all 99 episodes of the along with the 3 pilot films, 3 reunion films, and bonus crossover episodes of The Bionic Woman! The total run-time is 92.20 hours.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of The Six Million Dollar Man are presented in high-definition 1080p at 1.33:1 aspect ratio.

The Six Million Dollar Man: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc has an MSRP of $189.99.

Synopsis: When an aircraft crash leaves him barely alive, Colonel Steve Austin is rebuilt with cutting-edge bionic technology. Now, atomic-powered limbs propel him at speeds of 60 mph, giving him the ability to overturn massive objects and take on the world’s most nefarious villains and their evil plans. Join one of TV Guide’s “24 Greatest Action Heroes” as he tackles top-secret missions that left millions of fans breathless for five thrilling seasons and more.



