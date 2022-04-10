Spider-Man: No Way Home & More New Blu-ray/4k Releases This Week

This week the highly-anticipated disc release of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Each Blu-ray combo edition includes a second disc and digital copy. And, there are exclusive editions offered by Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

On Blu-ray Disc, all three Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland are available in a 3-Movie Collection with Digital Copy. Chucky: Season One releases to Blu-ray in a 2-disc edition with deleted scenes from Universal. And, C’mon C’mon starring Joaquin Phoenix premieres on Blu-ray & DVD from A24/Lionsgate.

On 4k Blu-ray, Robocop (1987) has been restored in 4k by Arrow Video, and each of the 2-disc editions includes the Theatrical and Director’s Cuts of the film along with plenty of bonus materials.

Also on 4k Blu-ray from Arrow Video, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) has been restored and remastered with Dolby Vision HDR and soundtrack in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 along with the original uncompressed stereo track.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, April 12, 2022

4k Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc

