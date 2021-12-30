RoboCop (1987) releasing to 4k Blu-ray w/Dolby Vision & Atmos (Director’s & Theatrical Cuts)

Arrow Video will release both the Director’s and Theatrical Cuts of RoboCop (1987) to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc Limited Edition that’s loaded with extras is scheduled to arrive on March 29, 2022.
On 4k Blu-ray, both cuts of RoboCop are presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in original lossless stereo and four-channel mixes, as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and Dolby Atmos surround sound options.
The RoboCop 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Limited Edition is list-priced $59.95. Buy on Amazon
4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- 4K restoration of the film from the original negative by MGM, transferred in 2013 and approved by director Paul Verhoeven
- New artwork by Paul Shipper
- Director’s Cut and Theatrical Cut of the film on two 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray discs with Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original lossless stereo and four-channel mixes plus DTS-HD MA 5.1 and Dolby Atmos surround sound options
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Six collector’s postcards (Limited Edition exclusive)
- Double-sided fold-out poster (Limited Edition exclusive)
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork (Limited Edition exclusive)
- 80-page Limited Edition collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by Omar Ahmed, Christopher Griffiths and Henry Blyth, a 1987 Fangoria interview with Rob Bottin and archive materials (some contents exclusive to Limited Edition)
DISC 1: DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Commentary by Paul Verhoeven, executive producer Jon Davison and co-writer Ed Neumeier (originally recorded for the Theatrical Cut and re-edited in 2014 for the Director’s Cut)
- Commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon
- Commentary by fans Christopher Griffiths, Gary Smart and Eastwood Allen
- The Future of Law Enforcement: Creating RoboCop, interview with co-writer Michael Miner
- RoboTalk, conversation between co-writer Ed Neumeier and filmmakers David Birke (writer of Elle) and Nicholas McCarthy (director of The Prodigy)
- Truth of Character, interview with star Nancy Allen
- Casting Old Detroit, interview with casting director Julie Selzer on how the film’s cast was assembled
- Connecting the Shots, interview with second unit director and Verhoeven collaborator Mark Goldblatt
- Analog, featurette on the special photographic effects, with interviews with Peter Kuran and Kevin Kutchaver
- More Man Than Machine: Composing RoboCop, tribute to composer Basil Poledouris with film music experts Jeff Bond, Lukas Kendall, Daniel Schweiger and Robert Townson
- RoboProps, tour of super-fan Julien Dumont’s collection of original props and memorabilia
- 2012 Q&A with the Filmmakers, panel discussion featuring Verhoeven, Davison, Neumeier, Miner, Allen, star Peter Weller and animator Phil Tippett
- RoboCop: Creating A Legend, Villains of Old Detroit, Special Effects: Then & Now, three archive featurettes from 2007 featuring interviews with cast and crew
- Paul Verhoeven Easter Egg
- Four deleted scenes
- The Boardroom: Storyboard with Commentary by Phil Tippett
- Director’s Cut Production Footage, raw dailies from the filming of the unrated gore scenes, presented in 4K (SDR)
- Theatrical trailers and TV spots
- Image galleries
DISC 2: THEATRICAL CUT
- Commentary by director Paul Verhoeven, executive producer Jon Davison and co-writer Ed Neumeier (originally recorded for Theatrical cut of the film)
- Isolated Score tracks (Composer’s Original Score and Final Theatrical Mix)
- Edited-for-television version of the film, featuring alternate dubs, takes and edits of several scenes (95 mins, SD only)
- Split screen comparisons between the Director’s Cut and Theatrical Cut, and the Theatrical Cut and edited-for-TV version
- RoboCop: Edited for Television, compilation of alternate scenes from two edited-for-television versions, with outtakes newly transferred in HD.
