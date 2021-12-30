RoboCop (1987) releasing to 4k Blu-ray w/Dolby Vision & Atmos (Director’s & Theatrical Cuts)

Arrow Video will release both the Director’s and Theatrical Cuts of RoboCop (1987) to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc Limited Edition that’s loaded with extras is scheduled to arrive on March 29, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray, both cuts of RoboCop are presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in original lossless stereo and four-channel mixes, as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and Dolby Atmos surround sound options.

The RoboCop 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Limited Edition is list-priced $59.95. Buy on Amazon

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

4K restoration of the film from the original negative by MGM, transferred in 2013 and approved by director Paul Verhoeven

New artwork by Paul Shipper

Director’s Cut and Theatrical Cut of the film on two 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray discs with Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless stereo and four-channel mixes plus DTS-HD MA 5.1 and Dolby Atmos surround sound options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Six collector’s postcards (Limited Edition exclusive)

Double-sided fold-out poster (Limited Edition exclusive)

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork (Limited Edition exclusive)

80-page Limited Edition collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by Omar Ahmed, Christopher Griffiths and Henry Blyth, a 1987 Fangoria interview with Rob Bottin and archive materials (some contents exclusive to Limited Edition)

DISC 1: DIRECTOR’S CUT

Commentary by Paul Verhoeven, executive producer Jon Davison and co-writer Ed Neumeier (originally recorded for the Theatrical Cut and re-edited in 2014 for the Director’s Cut)

Commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon

Commentary by fans Christopher Griffiths, Gary Smart and Eastwood Allen

The Future of Law Enforcement: Creating RoboCop , interview with co-writer Michael Miner

RoboTalk , conversation between co-writer Ed Neumeier and filmmakers David Birke (writer of Elle ) and Nicholas McCarthy (director of The Prodigy )

Truth of Character , interview with star Nancy Allen

Casting Old Detroit , interview with casting director Julie Selzer on how the film’s cast was assembled

Connecting the Shots , interview with second unit director and Verhoeven collaborator Mark Goldblatt

Analog , featurette on the special photographic effects, with interviews with Peter Kuran and Kevin Kutchaver

More Man Than Machine: Composing RoboCop , tribute to composer Basil Poledouris with film music experts Jeff Bond, Lukas Kendall, Daniel Schweiger and Robert Townson

RoboProps , tour of super-fan Julien Dumont’s collection of original props and memorabilia

2012 Q&A with the Filmmakers , panel discussion featuring Verhoeven, Davison, Neumeier, Miner, Allen, star Peter Weller and animator Phil Tippett

RoboCop: Creating A Legend , Villains of Old Detroit , Special Effects: Then & Now , three archive featurettes from 2007 featuring interviews with cast and crew

Paul Verhoeven Easter Egg

Four deleted scenes

The Boardroom: Storyboard with Commentary by Phil Tippett

Director’s Cut Production Footage , raw dailies from the filming of the unrated gore scenes, presented in 4K (SDR)

Theatrical trailers and TV spots

Image galleries

DISC 2: THEATRICAL CUT

Commentary by director Paul Verhoeven, executive producer Jon Davison and co-writer Ed Neumeier (originally recorded for Theatrical cut of the film)

Isolated Score tracks (Composer’s Original Score and Final Theatrical Mix)

Edited-for-television version of the film, featuring alternate dubs, takes and edits of several scenes (95 mins, SD only)

Split screen comparisons between the Director’s Cut and Theatrical Cut, and the Theatrical Cut and edited-for-TV version

RoboCop: Edited for Television , compilation of alternate scenes from two edited-for-television versions, with outtakes newly transferred in HD.



