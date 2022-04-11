Home4kThe Batman Arrives Sooner Than Expected On Digital & HBO Max, Blu-ray...
The Batman Arrives Sooner Than Expected On Digital & HBO Max, Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray To Follow

the-batman-blu-ray-4k-blu-ray-2up The Batman starring Robert Pattinson will arrive much sooner than we expected on Digital and streaming on HBO Max, both arriving on Monday, April 18.

The early access on HBO Max is free with a monthly subscription, and we expect the film to be viewable in 4k with HDR and Dolby Atmos.

In Digital formats, The Batman will be available as an early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $29.99, or for a 48-hour rental period via PVOD for $24.99. In Digital 4k UHD, we expect support for Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos.

On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD The Batman will hit stores five weeks later on May 24th. MSRP to come.

Bonus features listed below.

the batman 4k blu-ray best buy steelbook 1080px
The Batman (2022) 4k Blu-ray Exclusive SteelBook Edition

DIGITAL, 4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS
“The Batman” Premium Digital Ownership contains the following special features:
• Vengeance In The Making
• Vengeance Meets Justice
• The Batman: Genesis
• Becoming Catwoman
• Looking for Vengeance
• Anatomy of The Car Chase
• Anatomy of The Wingsuit
• A Transformation: The Penguin
• The Batmobile
• Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

“The Batman” 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:
• Vengeance In The Making
• Vengeance Meets Justice
• The Batman: Genesis
• Becoming Catwoman
• Looking for Vengeance
• Anatomy of The Car Chase
• Anatomy of The Wingsuit
• A Transformation: The Penguin
• The Batmobile
• Unpacking The Icons
• Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

“The Batman” DVD contains the following special feature:
• Unpacking The Icons

