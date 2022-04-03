New Movie Releases on Blu-ray: Death on the Nile, Scream (2022) & more

New this week Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile (2022) releases on both Blu-ray Disc and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from 20th Century Studios. Scream (2022) also arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, as well as a 2-Movie edition packaged with Scream (1996) from Paramount. And, Jack Reacher (2012) has been repackaged in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook also from Paramount Home Media. Links below jump to Amazon where you can find most of the new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases this week.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, April 5, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

