Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray/4k Details, Editions & Exclusives

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and 4k Blu-ray on April 12, 2022. The disc editions follow an early digital release on March 15, including 4k formats with HDR and Dolby Atmos.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment’s 2-disc Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray combo editions of Spider-Man: No Way Home all include a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy (HD or 4k UHD) through Movies Anywhere.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel. On the 1080p Blu-ray, the audio is formatted in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 channel.

Extras include over 90 minutes of bonus content on the Blu-ray Disc such as deleted scenes, extended scenes, bloopers, and gag reel. Featurettes include Alternate Reality Easter Eggs, A Multiverse of Miscreants, Enter Strange, Realities Collide, Spiders Unite, and more.

4k Blu-ray Disc

Spider-Man: No Way Home on 4k Blu-ray Disc with Blu-ray and Digital Copy is currently priced $27.96 (List: $45.99) on Amazon.

Blu-ray Disc

The standard Blu-ray combo edition of Spider-Man: No Way Home with Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital HD copy is priced $22.96 (List: $38.99) on Amazon.

Best Buy 4k SteelBook

Best Buy has packaged a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of Spider-Man: No Way Home with Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. Purchase at Best Buy

Target Blu-ray Exclusive

Target is selling a Blu-ray combo edition with Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Copy, packaged in an exclusive Fan Art slipcover with collectible cards. The exclusive is priced $27.99. See at Target

Walmart 4k Blu-ray Exclusive

Walmart has packaged a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray combo edition of Spider-Man: No Way Home with exclusive package art along with Blu-ray and Digital copies. The Walmart exclusive is priced $29.96. See at Walmart

DVD + Digital Combo

A single-disc DVD edition of Spider-Man: No Way with Digital Copy is priced $19.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon.

Digital HD/UHD

In Digital SD/HD/UHD Spider-Man: No Way Home is selling for $19.99 on Amazon.



