Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) restored for 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Sony Pictures' 4k restoration of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994) from Kenneth Branagh will release to Ultra HD Blu-ray on 3/29/22 from Arrow Video.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 along with the original uncompressed stereo track.

The Special Edition comes with plenty of bonus materials including new audio commentary, new interviews, a new featurette, and new documentary featurette, along with previously-released extras.

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994) has a list price of $49.95 US.

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

New 4K restoration from the original camera negatives by Sony Pictures Entertainment

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by film historians Michael Brooke and Johnny Mains

Brand new interview with composer Patrick Doyle

Brand new interview with costumer designer James Acheson

Brand new interview with make-up designer Daniel Parker

Mary Shelley and The Creation of a Monster , a brand new documentary featurette on the origins and evolution of the Frankenstein story, featuring Gothic specialists David Pirie, Jonathan Rigby and Stephen Volk

Dissecting Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein , a brand new featurette with David Pirie, Jonathan Rigby and Stephen Volk on the differences between the novel and Kenneth Branagh’s screen adaptation

Frankenstein: A Liberal Adaptation from Mrs. Shelley’s Famous Story for Edison Production (1910): The first screen adaptation of Shelley’s story in a 2K restoration by the Library of Congress, with music by Donald Sosin

Original trailers

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Laz Marquez

Synopsis: At the turn of the 19th century, visionary scientist Victor Frankenstein (Kenneth Branagh) embarks on an obsessive quest to conquer the mysteries of human mortality. But his hubristic bid to create life out of death goes hideously wrong, and succeeds only in begetting a deformed monster (Robert De Niro). Horrified by what he has wrought, the scientist attempts to destroy his creation, but fails. Rejected by his creator and shunned by the world of man, the tormented creature swears vengeance against Frankenstein and his family. As the monster begins to enact his murderous revenge, Victor must face a terrible reckoning with the tragic consequences of attempting to play God.



