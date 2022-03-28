New Blu-ray Releases: Sing 2, Marry Me, LA Rams Super Bowl LVI & More

This week you can pick up Sing 2 on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray as well as in exclusive retail Blu-ray editions from Target and Walmart. And, in case you don’t already own the first Sing film both are available in a 2-Movie Blu-ray pack.

Marry Me starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson releases to a 2-disc combo edition from SDS with Digital Copy redeemable through Movies Anywhere partners. Ordinary People (1980) directed by Robert Redford releases to a Limited Edition Blu-ray as part of the Paramount Presents line of discs that include a fold-out mini-poster.

Fans of the 80s TV show Magnum P.I. can now watch episodes in HD for the first time in The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc. LA Rams football fans can pick up NFL Super Bowl LVI Champions on Blu-ray with Digital Copy. And, A Star Is Born (1937) starring Janet Gaynor releases to a new Blu-ray edition from the Warner Archive collection.

On 4k Blu-ray, Martin Scorsese’s The Last Waltz has been newly restored for this 2-disc edition from The Criterion Collection, as well as Sing 2 in a 4k combo edition from Universal with Blu-ray and Digital copies.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Mar. 29, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new disc releases including The Godfather Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray!