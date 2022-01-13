The Godfather Trilogy Releasing to 4k, Finally

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Godfather films will finally release to 4k Ultra HD to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the premiere of The Godfather (1972).

All three films including The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and Mario Puzo’s THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone have been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and made compatible with HDR10 for release to theaters, digital, 4k Blu-ray, and Blu-ray.

Bonus discs include both the Theatrical and 1991 Cuts of The Godfather: Part III, (for a total of 5 cuts of films in this edition), as well as a special features Blu-ray featuring all-new content.

The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition (MSRP: $90.99) arrives March 22, 2022. Buy on Amazon

The Godfather will have a limited theatrical release in Dolby Vision starting February 25th exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S., as well as in international locations.

Highlights

Over 300 cartons of film were scrutinized to find the best possible resolution for every frame of all three films.

Over 4,000 hours were spent repairing film stains, tears, and other anomalies in the negatives.

Over 1,000 hours were spent on rigorous color correction to ensure the high dynamic range tools were respectful of the original vision of Coppola and cinematographer Gordon Willis.

In addition to the 5.1 audio approved by Walter Murch in 2007, the original mono tracks on The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II have been restored.

and have been restored. All work was overseen by Coppola.

4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

NEW BONUS CONTENT:

Introduction to The Godfather by Francis Ford Coppola

Full Circle: Preserving The Godfather —Paramount Pictures archivists detail the incredible restoration process with archival footage showing the evolution of the film through various home entertainment incarnations as picture and audio technologies make quantum leaps over the decades.

—Paramount Pictures archivists detail the incredible restoration process with archival footage showing the evolution of the film through various home entertainment incarnations as picture and audio technologies make quantum leaps over the decades. Capturing the Corleones: Through the Lens of Photographer Steve Schapiro — In this reflective and frank discussion, special photographer Steve Schapiro shares his unique perspective and cherished memories as a witness to the making of this seminal film. Commentary on curated archival images makes for a fascinating, never-before-seen addition to the production’s history.

— In this reflective and frank discussion, special photographer Steve Schapiro shares his unique perspective and cherished memories as a witness to the making of this seminal film. Commentary on curated archival images makes for a fascinating, never-before-seen addition to the production’s history. The Godfather: Home Movies — An assortment of 8mm home movie footage shot in 1971 offers a candid glimpse into the production of The Godfather. Shot on location at the Norton family estate on Staten Island’s Emerson Hill, this is the first time it’s been made available to the public.

— An assortment of 8mm home movie footage shot in 1971 offers a candid glimpse into the production of The Godfather. Shot on location at the Norton family estate on Staten Island’s Emerson Hill, this is the first time it’s been made available to the public. Restoration Comparisons— Before and after highlights showcase extensive picture quality improvements to The Godfather.

LEGACY BONUS CONTENT:

The Masterpiece That Almost Wasn’t

Godfather World

Emulsional Rescue—Revealing The Godfather

…when the shooting stopped

The Godfather on the Red Carpet

Four Short Films on The Godfather

o The Godfather vs. The Godfather: Part II

o Cannoli

o Riffing on the Riffing

o Clemenza

The Family Tree

Crime Organization Chart

Connie and Carlo’s Wedding Album

2008 Credits

Behind the Scenes

o A Look Inside

o On Location

o Francis Ford Coppola’s Notebook

o Music of The Godfather

Nino Rota Carmine Coppola



o Coppola & Puzo on Screenwriting

o Gordon Willis on Cinematography

o Storyboards – The Godfather: Part II

o Storyboards – The Godfather: Part III

o The Godfather Behind the Scenes 1971

Additional Scenes

Galleries

Trailers

Acclaim & Response

Additional Material

The Filmmakers

The Godfather: Part III—newly remastered and restored versions of the original theatrical cut and Coppola’s 1991 cut (note: these are exclusive to the 4K Ultra HD Collections)

4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Limited Edition

In addition to all the new and legacy bonus features included in the 4k Blu-ray edition above, there is also a Limited Edition for collectors that includes a hardcover book and three art prints. The edition is priced $182.99 (no doubt the printing costs of the book make this much pricier than the standard edition.)

Blu-ray Disc

Newly restored and remastered versions of The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and Mario Puzo’s THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone will also be available on Blu-ray including Digital copies and the new and legacy bonus content detailed above. The new Blu-ray edition (MSRP: $51.99) arrives March 22, 2022. Buy on Amazon



