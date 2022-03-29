Jurassic Park (1993) releasing to single 4k Blu-ray combo edition



The first film in one of the biggest movie franchises of all time, Jurassic Park, will release to a single-movie 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition on May 10, 2022.

This isn’t the first time Jurassic Park has been made available in 4k on Blu-ray, as it was first released in a 6-disc 4k SteelBook edition in 2018 and one year later in a 10-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition.

However, for anyone interested in just the premiere Jurassic Park film this combo edition from SDS offers three different ways to watch it including on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k UHD.

On 4k Blu-ray, Jurassic Park is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 and DTS:X Immersive Audio. Legacy bonus material is also included.

Jurassic Park (1993) on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital is priced $29.99.