Sing 2 Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Release Date, Exclusives & Limited Editions

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Universal’s Sing 2 releases to disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Mar. 22, 2022. The movie is currently available to purchase in Digital HD & UHD (released Mar. 1).

The Blu-ray combo editions of Sing 2 from Studio Distribution Services (SDS) include a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere.

Bonus features on the Blu-rays include 2 mini-movies “For Gunter’s Eyes Only” and “Animal Attraction,” sing-alongs, outtakes, How To Draw, How To Dance, and more.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Sing 2 is presented in 2160p (4k) at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision & HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Here are the standard and exclusive retailer editions from Target and Walmart. (Best Buy does not have an exclusive Sing 2 available yet.)

Sing 2 Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Editions

4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Universal includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. Price: $29.96 (List: $49.98) Purchase on Amazon

Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

The Blu-ray combo Collector’s Edition of Sing 2 from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. Price: $24.96 (List: $39.98) Purchase on Amazon

Target Exclusive Blu-ray

Target is selling an exclusive Blu-ray combo edition of Sing 2 that includes 10 collectible art cards for $26.99. Buy at Target

Walmart Limited Edition Gift Set

Walmart is selling an exclusive Blu-ray combo edition of Sing 2 that comes with an inflatable guitar, rockstar glasses (with pouch), and microphone for $26.99. Price: $29.96 Buy at Walmart

Sing / Sing 2 Blu-ray 2-Movie Pack

Sing 2 is also available in a 2-movie collection on Blu-ray Disc that includes bonus features (from both movies) as well as a Digital Code to redeem on Movies Anywhere. Price: $29.96 (List: 44.99) Buy on Amazon

Order Sing 2 from Amazon on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, or Digital.