This Week On Blu-ray: The Godfather Trilogy 4k, Nightmare Alley & More!

This week on 4k Blu-ray The Godfather Trilogy is probably the most anticipated release so far this year with two 4k Blu-ray editions, a new Blu-ray edition, and a 50th Anniversary single-movie Blu-ray edition of The Godfather hitting stores on Tuesday, Mar. 22.

Also on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, Nightmare Alley directed by and starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett arrives in combo editions from 20th Century Studios. And, The Hunger Games: The Ultimate SteelBook Collection is available in Best Buy stores with all new packaging art.

On Blu-ray Disc you can pick up Dexter: New Blood releases in a Limited SteelBook Edition. And, KL Studio Classics delivers Eastern Promises (2007) in both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions. Those are our top picks for the week! Check out all new Blu-ray releases available at Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Mar. 22, 2022

4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

