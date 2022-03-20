This Week On Blu-ray: The Godfather Trilogy 4k, Nightmare Alley & More!

This week on 4k Blu-ray The Godfather Trilogy is probably the most anticipated release so far this year with two 4k Blu-ray editions, a new Blu-ray edition, and a 50th Anniversary single-movie Blu-ray edition of The Godfather hitting stores on Tuesday, Mar. 22.
Also on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, Nightmare Alley directed by and starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett arrives in combo editions from 20th Century Studios. And, The Hunger Games: The Ultimate SteelBook Collection is available in Best Buy stores with all new packaging art.
On Blu-ray Disc you can pick up Dexter: New Blood releases in a Limited SteelBook Edition. And, KL Studio Classics delivers Eastern Promises (2007) in both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions. Those are our top picks for the week! Check out all new Blu-ray releases available at Amazon.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Mar. 22, 2022
4k Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Eastern Promises (2007) -KL Studio Classics NEW
- Nightmare Alley (2021) NEW
- Nightmare Alley (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- The Godfather Trilogy – 50th Anniversary NEW
- The Godfather Trilogy – Deluxe Limited Edition NEW
- The Hunger Games: The Ultimate SteelBook Collection NEW
Blu-ray Disc
- Dexter: New Blood – Limited Edition Steelbook NEW
- Eastern Promises (2007) – KL Studio Classics NEW
- Nightmare Alley (2021) NEW
- The Flight of the Phoenix (1965) – Criterion NEW
- The Godfather (1972) – 50th Anniversary NEW
- The Godfather Part II (1974) NEW
- The Godfather Trilogy – 50th Anniversary NEW
- Mad Dog Morgan (1976) NEW
