Magnum P.I. restored in HD for Blu-ray boxed set

Magnum P.I.- The Complete Series Blu-rayAll 8 seasons of 80s detective show Magnum P.I will release to Blu-ray Disc for the first time in The Complete Series arriving March 22, 2022.

The 30-disc boxed set from Mill Creek Entertainment totals 130 hours from 8 seasons that aired from 1980 through 1988.

The collection will be the first time the show has ever been available in high definition.

Episodes of Magnum P.I. are presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 and optional English subtitles.

Magnum P.I.: The Complete Series has a list price of $179 US. Order on Amazon

