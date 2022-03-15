New on 4k Blu-ray: West Side Story, Shooter, Sonic the Hedgehog & more

There were so many 4k Blu-ray releases this week we separated the new Blu-ray titles. New this week on 4k Blu-ray Disney’s remake of West Side Story (2021) in a Blu-ray Disc combo with Digital Copy. John Landis’ classic An American Werewolf in London (1981) has been restored from its original negatives in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The Criterion Collection has combined 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray versions of Le cercle rouge (1970) into a new edition. The Amazing Spider-Man Collection bundles both Andrew Garfield films on 4k Blu-ray w/Digital Copies. Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) has been packaged in a “Bonus Stage Edition” with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy along with 4 original poster cards, a comic book, and Mini-Steelbook.

And, Antoine Fuqua’s film Shooter (2013) is released to a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases Mar. 15, 2022

Links above go to Amazon to support this website. Thank you for supporting!