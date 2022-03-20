HomeChannel NewsWhat Channels Are The March Madness Men’s and Women’s Games On?
Channel NewsNewsHD ProgrammingSports

What Channels Are The March Madness Men’s and Women’s Games On?

By contributor
0

ncaa-mens-women-2022-tournament-logosThe NCAA March Madness Men’s and Women’s Division I college basketball tournament is spread across so many channels that it’s almost impossible to plan ahead. And, to make matters more complicated the men’s and women’s games can be found on a different suite of channels. Here’s a breakdown of the channels where you can find the March Madness games.

  • Men: TNT, TBS, CBS, truTV
  • Women: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNN, ESPNU

To get live scores and channel locations refer to the NCAA Men’s Tournament and Women’s Tournament schedules, or the NCAA March Madness Live website.

The first round of the Men’s March Madness starts on Thursday, March 17 while the Women’s March Madness starts on Saturday, March. 19.

The March Madness games can be watched in several different ways and on a variety of devices including TVs from traditional broadcasts, streaming through media players, streaming on tablets, phones, and PCs. Read more about how to watch the NCAA March Madness tournament.

 

Previous articleThis Week On Blu-ray: The Godfather Trilogy 4k, Nightmare Alley & More!
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved