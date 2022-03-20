What Channels Are The March Madness Men’s and Women’s Games On?

The NCAA March Madness Men’s and Women’s Division I college basketball tournament is spread across so many channels that it’s almost impossible to plan ahead. And, to make matters more complicated the men’s and women’s games can be found on a different suite of channels. Here’s a breakdown of the channels where you can find the March Madness games.

Men: TNT, TBS, CBS, truTV

TNT, TBS, CBS, truTV Women: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNN, ESPNU

To get live scores and channel locations refer to the NCAA Men’s Tournament and Women’s Tournament schedules, or the NCAA March Madness Live website.

The first round of the Men’s March Madness starts on Thursday, March 17 while the Women’s March Madness starts on Saturday, March. 19.

The March Madness games can be watched in several different ways and on a variety of devices including TVs from traditional broadcasts, streaming through media players, streaming on tablets, phones, and PCs. Read more about how to watch the NCAA March Madness tournament.