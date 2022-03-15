New on Blu-ray: Dawn of the Dead Unrated, Vikings S6, West Side Story & more

This week we separated Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray so be sure to also check out what’s new on Ultra HD Blu-ray! New on Blu-ray Disc this week you can pick up the Unrated Director’s Cut of Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead (2004), Vikings: Season 6 – Vol. 2 and Vikings: The Complete Series in a 27-disc set, and Disney’s remake of West Side Story in a Blu-ray Disc combo with Digital Copy.

In the older and foreign film categories this week, British horror film Nightmare (1964) arrives in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory, Franco-Italian film Le cercle rouge (1970) has been restored by The Criterion Collection, and, Terry Gilliam’s black comedy Brazil (1985) is re-released to Blu-ray.

New Blu-ray Releases Mar. 15, 2022

