New on Blu-ray: Dawn of the Dead Unrated, Vikings S6, West Side Story & more

This week we separated Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray so be sure to also check out what’s new on Ultra HD Blu-ray! New on Blu-ray Disc this week you can pick up the Unrated Director’s Cut of Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead (2004), Vikings: Season 6 – Vol. 2 and Vikings: The Complete Series in a 27-disc set, and Disney’s remake of West Side Story in a Blu-ray Disc combo with Digital Copy.
In the older and foreign film categories this week, British horror film Nightmare (1964) arrives in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory, Franco-Italian film Le cercle rouge (1970) has been restored by The Criterion Collection, and, Terry Gilliam’s black comedy Brazil (1985) is re-released to Blu-ray.
New Blu-ray Releases Mar. 15, 2022
- A Tale of Two Guns (2022) NEW
- Brazil (1985) NEW
- Dawn of the Dead (2004) – Unrated Director’s Cut NEW
- Nightmare (1964) – Collector’s Edition NEW
- Project Gemini (2022) NEW
- Rifkin’s Festival (2020) NEW
- Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050 (2017) NEW
- Southland Tales (2006) NEW
- Vikings: Season 6 – Vol. 2 NEW
- Vikings: The Complete Series – 27-disc set NEW
- Westside Story (2021) NEW
