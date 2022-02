The Hunger Games: The Ultimate SteelBook Collection is releasing a 4-disc limited edition with special collectible packaging on March 22, 2022.

The collection includes The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014), and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015).

The Hunger Games: The Ultimate SteelBook Collection is list-priced $89.99 at Best Buy (other retailers pending).