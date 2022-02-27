HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Batman Series, Belfast, Daniel Craig 4k Blu-ray Collection & More Blu-ray...
The Batman Series, Belfast, Daniel Craig 4k Blu-ray Collection & More Blu-ray Releases

new-4k-blu-ray-mar-1-2022-960x600New on 4k Blu-ray this you can pick up the new Daniel Craig collection on 4k Blu-ray that includes No Time To Die along with Casino Royale (theatrical and unrated versions), Quantum of SolaceSkyfall, and Spectre. The combo edition from Warner Bros. packages 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copies of each James Bond film.

On Blu-ray Disc, Kenneth Branagh’s historical drama Belfast (2021) is releasing to Blu-ray and DVD (previously available in digital formats). Naruto Set 6 can be purchased in a 4-disc on Blu-ray with all 28 episodes. And, The Batman: The Complete Series is finally arriving on Blu-ray for the first time in a 6-disc set from Warner Bros.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, March 1, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here’s a look at last week’s new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases.

