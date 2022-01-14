No Time To Die included in new Daniel Craig 5-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie No Time To Die is now included in The Daniel Craig Collection on 4k Blu-ray. The 4-movie collection was released back in 2019, but MGM has added the 25th film in the franchise to a new edition releasing March 1, 2022.

Don’t be confused. This is a $99 edition (the price should drop fairly soon) that shares the same cover art as the 2019 edition. The only difference is the added “5-Film” text. It includes Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2009), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015), as well as the extended unrated version of Casino Royale all on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k UHD.

Each James Bond film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision & HDR10 specs. However, audio formats vary depending on which film. The first three movies (Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Skyfall) offer DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Spectre offers DTS-HD MA 7.1. And, No Time To Die has expanded audio to Dolby Atmos.

The Daniel Craig 5-Movie Collection with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copies is list priced $99.99. Buy on Amazon



