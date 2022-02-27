James Bond 5-Film Daniel Craig 4k Collection Drops to $54.99 (List: $99.99)



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Daniel Craig 5-Film James Bond Collection 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is now just $54.99 on Amazon. That’s a savings of 45% off the list price of $99.99!

The collection arrives in stores on March 1st and includes Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2009), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015), as well as the extended unrated version of Casino Royale all on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k UHD.

Each James Bond film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision & HDR10 specs. However, audio formats vary depending on which film. The first three movies (Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Skyfall) offer DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Spectre offers DTS-HD MA 7.1. And, No Time To Die has expanded audio to Dolby Atmos.

The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copies is selling for $54.99 (List: $99.99). Buy on Amazon



