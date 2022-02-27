Home4kJames Bond 5-Film Daniel Craig 4k Collection Drops to $54.99 (List: $99.99)
4kBlu-ray DiscDealsFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

James Bond 5-Film Daniel Craig 4k Collection Drops to $54.99 (List: $99.99)

By DealFinder
0

The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray
The Daniel Craig 5-Film James Bond Collection 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is now just $54.99 on Amazon. That’s a savings of 45% off the list price of $99.99!

The collection arrives in stores on March 1st and includes Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2009), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015), as well as the extended unrated version of Casino Royale all on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k UHD.

Each James Bond film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision & HDR10 specs. However, audio formats vary depending on which film. The first three movies (Casino RoyaleQuantum of Solace, and Skyfall) offer DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Spectre offers DTS-HD MA 7.1. And, No Time To Die has expanded audio to Dolby Atmos.

The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copies is selling for $54.99 (List: $99.99). Buy on Amazon

The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray back


Previous articleVikings: Valhalla Now Streaming On Netflix in 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved