The Batman: The Complete Series releasing to Blu-ray w/Digital copies

All 65 episodes of Warner’s The Batman animated series have been compiled into a Blu-ray boxed set releasing February 1, 2022. This is the first time the show will be available on Blu-ray Disc, presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 and 1.33:1 aspect ratios.

The 6-disc set includes all five seasons that aired from 2004-2008. The Batman first aired on Kids’ WB on Sept. 11, 2004 followed the next year by Cartoon Network on April 2, 2005.

The Blu-ray edition includes new featurette titled “The Dark Dynasty Continues” that explores the relationship between The Batman and his allies as he evolves from a mysterious vigilante to the World’s Greatest Detective.

Special Features (Blu-ray/Digital)

The Dark Dynasty Continues (New!) – Explore the relationship between the Batman and his allies as he evolves from a mysterious vigilante to the World’s Greatest Detective.

Joining Forces: The Batman’s Legendary Team-Ups – How the series’ producers adapted the DC “Team-Up-Tales” approach from the comic books to the screen.

Building Batman – Detective Ellen Yin investigates the Batman’s true identity.

Gotham PD Case Files – Highly confidential profiles of The Batman’s most dastardly foes.

New Look, New Direction, New Knight – Go behind the scenes to explore the development of The Batman television series.

The Batman: Season 3 Unmasked – Supervising producer Duane Capizzi talks about the animated series.

The Batman: Season 4 Unmasked – A behind-the-scenes look into the making of Season 4.

The Batman Junior Detective Challenge (Quiz) – Alfred tests your detective skills with The Batman: The Complete Series

The Batman Junior Detective Exam: Level 2 (Quiz) – Pass The Batman test of knowledge with the level 2 exam.

Digital Copies of each episode.

The Batman: The Complete Series is priced $59.99 (List: $69.99) on Amazon.