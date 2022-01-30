New Releases: Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Batman: The Complete Series & More!

HomeBlu-ray DiscNew Releases: Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Batman: The Complete Series & More!
new-4k-blu-ray-feb-1-2022-960x600New this week on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives in both formats as well as in the Ghostbusters 8-Disc Ultimate Collection on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray and Ghostbusters 3-Movie Collection on Blu-ray. The Batman: The Complete Series has been compiled into a 6-disc Blu-ray set with Digital Copies from Warner Bros. Clifford the Big Red Dog hits stores in a Blu-ray/Digital combo edition from Paramount. And, Wayne’s World celebrates its 30th Anniversary with a Blu-ray SteelBook also from Paramount. See the release list below for links to Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Feb. 1, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

Here are last week’s Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases in case you missed it.

