AFC & NFC Championships Schedule, Time, How To Watch

AFC & NFC Championships

Sunday January 30, 2022

AFC Championship
Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff – 01:00 PM on CBS

NFC Championship
San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams
Kickoff – 04:30 PM on FOX

Broadcast Time/Channel: What time and channel are the AFC and NFC football championships on today? The games start at 1:00 PM ET when the (12-5) Kansas City Chiefs host the (10-7) Cincinnati Bengals on CBS. The second game kicks off at 4:30 PM ET with the (12-5) Los Angeles Rams hosting the (10-7) San Francisco 49ers on FOX.

HD/4k Coverage: Will the games be available in HD? Yes they will be! See below for HD channel locations. However, neither network has plans to broadcast the games in 4k. FOX has been a leader in providing live games in 4k UHD, but not this Sunday, unfortunately.

Streaming Video:
You can stream the games with video and audio at start time. Streaming will be available on CBS (Game 1) FOX (Game 2), NFL Live on Yahoo Sports, and the NFL App.

Streaming Audio:
You can listen (audio only) to the games on NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, SiriusXM, and TuneIn.

HD Channel Guide

CBS HD Channels

AT&T U-verse HD
CBS HD Channel 1002

Charter Spectrum HD
CBS HD Channel 2

Comcast XFINITY TV HD
CBS HD Channel 809

Cox Communication HD
CBS HD Channel 1005

DirecTV HD
CBS HD Channel 5

DISH Network HD
CBS HD Channel 2

Time Warner / Spectrum HD
CBS HD Channel 2

Verizon FiOS HD
CBS HD Channel 502

(please note channels may vary by market)

FOX HD Channels

FOX HD Channel 1011

Century Link HD
FOX HD Channel 1010

Charter Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 11

Comcast XFINITY TV HD
FOX HD Channel 805

Cox Communication HD
FOX HD Channel 1010

DirecTV HD
FOX HD Channel 10

DISH Network HD
FOX HD Channel 11

Frontier HD
FOX HD Channel

Optimum HD
FOX HD Channel 705

Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 11

Suddenlink HD
FOX HD Channel 10

Time Warner / Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 709

Verizon FiOS HD
FOX HD Channel 505

(please note channels may vary by market)

