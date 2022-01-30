AFC & NFC Championships Schedule, Time, How To Watch

AFC & NFC Championships

Sunday January 30, 2022

AFC Championship

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff – 01:00 PM on CBS

NFC Championship

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams Kickoff – 04:30 PM on FOX

Broadcast Time/Channel: What time and channel are the AFC and NFC football championships on today? The games start at 1:00 PM ET when the (12-5) Kansas City Chiefs host the (10-7) Cincinnati Bengals on CBS. The second game kicks off at 4:30 PM ET with the (12-5) Los Angeles Rams hosting the (10-7) San Francisco 49ers on FOX.

HD/4k Coverage: Will the games be available in HD? Yes they will be! See below for HD channel locations. However, neither network has plans to broadcast the games in 4k. FOX has been a leader in providing live games in 4k UHD, but not this Sunday, unfortunately.

Streaming Video:

You can stream the games with video and audio at start time. Streaming will be available on CBS (Game 1) FOX (Game 2), NFL Live on Yahoo Sports, and the NFL App.

Streaming Audio: You can listen (audio only) to the games on NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, SiriusXM, and TuneIn.



HD Channel Guide

CBS HD Channels

FOX HD Channels