AFC & NFC Championships Schedule, Time, How To Watch

AFC & NFC Championships
Sunday January 30, 2022
Kickoff – 01:00 PM on CBS
Broadcast Time/Channel: What time and channel are the AFC and NFC football championships on today? The games start at 1:00 PM ET when the (12-5) Kansas City Chiefs host the (10-7) Cincinnati Bengals on CBS. The second game kicks off at 4:30 PM ET with the (12-5) Los Angeles Rams hosting the (10-7) San Francisco 49ers on FOX.
HD/4k Coverage: Will the games be available in HD? Yes they will be! See below for HD channel locations. However, neither network has plans to broadcast the games in 4k. FOX has been a leader in providing live games in 4k UHD, but not this Sunday, unfortunately.
Streaming Video:
You can stream the games with video and audio at start time. Streaming will be available on CBS (Game 1) FOX (Game 2), NFL Live on Yahoo Sports, and the NFL App.
HD Channel Guide
CBS HD Channels
AT&T U-verse HD
CBS HD Channel 1002
Charter Spectrum HD
CBS HD Channel 2
Comcast XFINITY TV HD
CBS HD Channel 809
Cox Communication HD
CBS HD Channel 1005
DirecTV HD
CBS HD Channel 5
DISH Network HD
CBS HD Channel 2
Time Warner / Spectrum HD
CBS HD Channel 2
Verizon FiOS HD
CBS HD Channel 502
(please note channels may vary by market)
FOX HD Channels
FOX HD Channel 1011
Century Link HD
FOX HD Channel 1010
Charter Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 11
Comcast XFINITY TV HD
FOX HD Channel 805
Cox Communication HD
FOX HD Channel 1010
DirecTV HD
FOX HD Channel 10
DISH Network HD
FOX HD Channel 11
Frontier HD
FOX HD Channel
Optimum HD
FOX HD Channel 705
Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 11
Suddenlink HD
FOX HD Channel 10
Time Warner / Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 709
Verizon FiOS HD
FOX HD Channel 505
(please note channels may vary by market)