Ghostbusters 3-Movie Collection releasing to Blu-ray Disc

The Ghostbusters 3-Movie Collection from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release on February 1, 2022. The 3-disc edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copies includes Ghostbusters (1984), Ghostbusters II (1989), and last year’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

(The collection does not include the 2016 reboot Ghostbusters starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones.)

The Ghostbusters 3-Movie Collection with Digital Copies is priced $32.96 (List: $55.99) on Amazon.

The Ghostbusters films will also be available in the 8-Disc Ultimate Collection with Blu-ray, DVD, Digital Copies, photobook and special Ghost Trap packaging.





