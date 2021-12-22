Home4kGhostbusters 8-Disc Ultimate Collection Releasing Feb. 1, 2022
Ghostbusters 8-Disc Ultimate Collection Releasing Feb. 1, 2022

Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection 4k Blu-ray
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (2021) 8-disc Ultimate Collection

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has packaged three Ghostbusters movies into the Ultimate Collection releasing February 1, 2022. The 8-disc collection releases day-and-date with Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray.

The collection includes Ghostbusters (1984), Ghostbusters II (1989), and Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), as well as a Special Features disc and Making Ghostbusters disc.

Oddly enough, this collection does not include the 2016 reboot Ghostbusters starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones.

The edition also includes a photobook and special packaging replica of the Ghost Trap to hold all the Blu-ray cases.

Ghostbusters: Ultimate Collection is list-priced $149 US. Buy on Amazon


