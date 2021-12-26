New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week, Dec. 28

This week you can pick up the newly-restored Robot Carnival (1987) from Discotek Media on 4k Blu-ray with 4:3 and 16:9 presentations of nine short Japanese animated films. On Blu-ray, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch releases to a combo edition with Digital Copy from Searchlight/20th Century Studios. Two ‘Jack Frost’ films release to Blu-ray from MVD’s Rewind Collection. Samurai Troopers Ronin Warriors Complete Series arrives in a 5-disc set from Discotek with all 39 episodes of the classic anime series that aired from 1988-1989. And, Shawscope: Volume One Limited Edition collection presents 12 films from the Shaw Brothers during the 1970s film explosion in Hong Kong. Also see a list of upcoming 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray releases in 2022.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Dec. 28, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

