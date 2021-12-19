HomeBlu-ray DiscNo Time To Die & more Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This...
No Time To Die & more Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week

new-4k-blu-ray-dec-21-2021-960x600It’s a limited week for new Blu-ray releases but nevertheless led by one of the most popular movies of the year: No Time To Die. The film hits stores in several editions including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook, and a Limited Edition Gift Set with Aston Martin diecast car and other collectible goodies. See the variations here to decide which physical release fits your tastes.

Other notable releases this week include The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection with four classics newly restored, The Sopranos origin story The Many Saints of Newark on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, Giallo Essentials Vol. 2 Blu-ray collection from Arrow Video, and Blue Bayou from Director Justin Chon. Links below go to Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Dec. 21, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

