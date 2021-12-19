HomeBlu-ray Disc'No Time To Die' Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook & Gift Set...
‘No Time To Die’ Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook & Gift Set Editions [Updated]

Daniel Craig’s last appearance as James Bond in No Time To Die will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook, a 4k Blu-ray Gift Set, and DVD on December 21, 2021.

On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented in 2160p at 2:39.1 aspect ratio with high dynamic range specs in Dolby Vision and HDR10+. This is the first Bond title to feature the 2nd-gen HDR10 spec that changes dynamically throughout the video stream.

Audio on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray discs is offered in immersive Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel surround sound. And, subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 3-disc Ultra HD combo edition from SDS includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The Blu-ray edition includes a DVD and Digital Copy.

There is also a Limited Edition Gift Set (photo above) with a diecast Aston Martin car on riser, 6 collectible art cards, and a Letter of Authenticity from Director Cary Fuji Fukunaga.

Bonus Features

  • Anatomy of a Scene” Matera
  • Keeping It Real: The Action of No Time To Die
  • A Global Journey
  • Designing Bond
  • Being James Bond

No Time To Die on 4k Blu-ray is priced $26.99 (List: $49.98) and Blu-ray $24.99 (List: $39.98) on Amazon. The Gift Set is list-priced $219.99 on Amazon. The 4k SteelBook edition is list-priced $34.99 from Best Buy.

[Updated: Article revised with new content, specs, prices, and photos.]

