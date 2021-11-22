HomeBlu-ray DiscWes Anderson's The French Dispatch Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates & Details
Blu-ray DiscNews

Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates & Details

By hdreport
0

French Dispatch Blu-ray frontWes Anderson’s The French Dispatch will release to Digital formats on Dec. 14 followed by Blu-ray & DVD on Dec. 28, 2021.

The Blu-ray combo edition from Searchlight/20th Century Studios includes a Digital Copy redeemable with Movies Anywhere partners.

On Blu-ray the film is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The French Dispatch on Blu-ray Disc is priced $19.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon.


French Dispatch Blu-ray back

Previous article‘Spencer’ Release Dates on Digital, Blu-ray, & DVD
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved