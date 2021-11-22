Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates & Details

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch will release to Digital formats on Dec. 14 followed by Blu-ray & DVD on Dec. 28, 2021.

The Blu-ray combo edition from Searchlight/20th Century Studios includes a Digital Copy redeemable with Movies Anywhere partners.

On Blu-ray the film is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The French Dispatch on Blu-ray Disc is priced $19.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon.



