Robot Carnival (1987) restored for release on 4k UHD Blu-ray

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Discotek Media will release a newly restored 4k version of Robot Carnival (1987) on December 28, 2021. The Ultra HD Blu-ray edition features both 4:3 and 16:9 presentations of nine short films and a new documentary titled “The Memory of Robot Carnival.”

Synopsis: Crawling across a desiccated landscape, Robot Carnival comes barreling its way onto 4K Ultra HD for the first time! A visual treat for the eyes as well as the mind, Robot Carnival is an anthology collection of nine short films, many directed by Japan’s top animators before they were famous. From funny to dramatic, artistic to entertaining, each story reaches towards the furthest corners of time and space to bring you a tale of robots and the people who make them. Whether you have a love for great hand-drawn animation, an appreciation for fine storytelling, or just like robots, this anthology is a must!

Special Features

UHD RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL NEGATIVES

English dub, Japanese language, English subtitles, 4K UHD, no region coding.

BOTH 4:3 AND 16:9 PRESENTATIONS

NEW DOCUMENTARY “THE MEMORY OF ROBOT CARNIVAL”

TRAILERS

STORYBOARD TO SCREEN SEQUENCES

Robot Carnival (1987) on 4k UHD Blu-ray is priced $34.95 on Amazon