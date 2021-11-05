Home4kRobot Carnival (1987) restored for release on 4k UHD Blu-ray
4kBlu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Robot Carnival (1987) restored for release on 4k UHD Blu-ray

By hdreport
0

Robot Carnival 4k UHD Blu-rayDiscotek Media will release a newly restored 4k version of Robot Carnival (1987) on December 28, 2021. The Ultra HD Blu-ray edition features both 4:3 and 16:9 presentations of nine short films and a new documentary titled “The Memory of Robot Carnival.”

Synopsis: Crawling across a desiccated landscape, Robot Carnival comes barreling its way onto 4K Ultra HD for the first time! A visual treat for the eyes as well as the mind, Robot Carnival is an anthology collection of nine short films, many directed by Japan’s top animators before they were famous. From funny to dramatic, artistic to entertaining, each story reaches towards the furthest corners of time and space to bring you a tale of robots and the people who make them. Whether you have a love for great hand-drawn animation, an appreciation for fine storytelling, or just like robots, this anthology is a must!

Special Features

  • UHD RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL NEGATIVES
  • English dub, Japanese language, English subtitles, 4K UHD, no region coding.
  • BOTH 4:3 AND 16:9 PRESENTATIONS
  • NEW DOCUMENTARY “THE MEMORY OF ROBOT CARNIVAL”
  • TRAILERS
  • STORYBOARD TO SCREEN SEQUENCES

Robot Carnival (1987) on 4k UHD Blu-ray is priced $34.95 on Amazon

Previous articleAll The Haunts Be Ours: A Compendium Of Folk Horror features 20 feature films on Blu-ray
Next articleFinal Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001) upgraded to 4k Blu-ray with Atmos [Updated]
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved