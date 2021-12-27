Home4kShooter (2007) releasing to 4k Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBook
Shooter (2007) releasing to 4k Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBook

Shooter 4k Blu-ray SteelBookAntoine Fuqua’s 2013 film Shooter is releasing to Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc on March 15, 2022 — the first time the movie will be available in 4k resolution.

The new 4k disc presentation is packaged in a special Limited Edition SteelBook case that celebrates the 25th anniversary of the film.

Shooter on Ultra HD Blu-ray is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.35:1 widescreen aspect ratio with the HDR10 specfication. Audio formats to be confirmed.

With a list price of $30.99, the single-disc combo edition from Paramount includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy. Buy on Amazon

Shooter is based on the 1993 novel Point of Impact by Stephen Hunter and stars Mark Wahlberg as Bob Lee Swagger — a Force Recon veteran who is framed for murder. Michael Peña, Danny Glover, Kate Mara, and Ned Beatty also star in the movie.

